Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,952 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.