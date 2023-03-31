Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Featured Stories
