aelf Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $205.33 million and $56.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004561 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001531 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,510,172 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

