Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

