AerCap (NYSE:AER) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Head to Head Review

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AerCap and Upbound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get AerCap alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $7.01 billion 1.95 -$726.04 million ($3.09) -17.92 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 116.55

Upbound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AerCap. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.2% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AerCap and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap -10.35% 14.18% 3.13% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AerCap and Upbound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

AerCap presently has a consensus price target of $71.29, indicating a potential upside of 28.74%. Given AerCap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Risk & Volatility

AerCap has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AerCap beats Upbound Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Upbound Group

(Get Rating)

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.