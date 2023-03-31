Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

