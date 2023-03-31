Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43.
About Aeterna Zentaris
