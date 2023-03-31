Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Agile Group Stock Performance

AGPYY stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 47.37 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

