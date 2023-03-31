Aion Trading 85.1% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 72.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $123,084.91 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 85.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00150799 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039713 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.