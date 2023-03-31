Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 57,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

APD stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.