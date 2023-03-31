Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:APD traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.28. The stock had a trading volume of 442,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.88 and its 200 day moving average is $282.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.