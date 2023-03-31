AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Up 97.2% in March

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EOVBF remained flat at C$13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.00. AirTrip has a fifty-two week low of C$13.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirTrip (EOVBF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.