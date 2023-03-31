Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 55.2% in March

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ajinomoto stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 4,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.07. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

