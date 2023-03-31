Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1499 dividend. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Rating)

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.