Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Akbank T.A.S. Increases Dividend

About Akbank T.A.S.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1499 dividend. This is an increase from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

