Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRT opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

