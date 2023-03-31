Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

