Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AAGet Rating) by 773.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,077 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Alcoa worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

