Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.63.

NYSE ARE opened at $123.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

