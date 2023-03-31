Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $101.13 and last traded at $101.30. Approximately 6,781,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 23,930,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $270.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 352.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 332,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,378 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 72,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

