Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $210,831.66 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,783.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.36. 1,041,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Alignment Healthcare

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

