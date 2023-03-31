Alliance Global Partners Trims InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Target Price to $5.15

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.60 to $5.15 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 385.85% from the company’s current price.

InspireMD Trading Down 7.8 %

NSPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,514. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.17. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.33.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc is medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.