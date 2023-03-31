Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $199.34

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €199.34 ($214.34) and traded as high as €208.20 ($223.87). Allianz shares last traded at €206.15 ($221.67), with a volume of 560,269 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Allianz Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €216.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €199.41.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

