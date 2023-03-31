Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

