Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $112,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

