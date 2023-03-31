Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 591,096 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.43% of Fortive worth $97,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 290,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Fortive by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

