Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348,203 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $128,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

