Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 259.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Bio-Techne worth $137,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $113.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

