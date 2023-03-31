Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.20% of CME Group worth $121,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME stock opened at $188.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

