Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $103.46 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,228 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.38% of onsemi worth $103,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at onsemi
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
onsemi Price Performance
ON stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on onsemi (ON)
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.