Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $103.46 Million Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,228 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.38% of onsemi worth $103,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after buying an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after buying an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

onsemi Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Bank of America upped their price objective on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

ON stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

