Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $108.13 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,220 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of Sherwin-Williams worth $108,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHW opened at $217.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.29 and its 200-day moving average is $229.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

