Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $116.12 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.41% of Wendy’s worth $116,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 35,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,044,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

