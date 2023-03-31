Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $99.57 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 905,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $99,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

