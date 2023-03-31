Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.15% of Air Lease worth $91,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $38.62 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

