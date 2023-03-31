Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 111,688 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Helen of Troy worth $133,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 146,640 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 429.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

