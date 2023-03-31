Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of APHLF stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Get Alpha Lithium alerts:

Alpha Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.