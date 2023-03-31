Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Alpha Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of APHLF stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 212,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,356. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. Alpha Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
Alpha Lithium Company Profile
