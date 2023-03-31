Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 22.3%

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 22.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. 376,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 58,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 60.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $237,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

