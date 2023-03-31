AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in March

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 3,891,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of ATGFF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

