Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Altus Power Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMPS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 213,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $893.02 million, a P/E ratio of -284.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 33.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

