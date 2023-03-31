Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

