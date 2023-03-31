Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS ALVOF traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $189.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.45.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
