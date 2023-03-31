Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Purchases A$19,122.42 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Rating) insider David Swift purchased 81,372 shares of Ambertech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$19,122.42 ($12,748.28).

Ambertech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Ambertech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited distributes high technology equipment to the professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The company distributes home entertainment solutions to dealers; distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

