AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX remained flat at $0.49 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Get AmeraMex International alerts:

About AmeraMex International

(Get Rating)

Read More

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.