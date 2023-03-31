AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX remained flat at $0.49 on Thursday. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26.
About AmeraMex International
