Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 21,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 67,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $720.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.