Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Update

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.