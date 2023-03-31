American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.78. 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

