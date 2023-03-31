American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

American Express stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

