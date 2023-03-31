Amgen Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular exchanges. Amgen has a total market cap of $82.04 million and approximately $8,090.58 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.82929543 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,174.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

