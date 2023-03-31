Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares in the company, valued at $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $99,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

