Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,915,900 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 2,507,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29,159.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF remained flat at $19.11 on Friday. Amplifon has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

