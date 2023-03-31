Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,600 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 831,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 411.2 days.

OTCMKTS ANRGF traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.12. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

