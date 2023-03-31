Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.9% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.35 and a 200 day moving average of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.