Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $21.37

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

