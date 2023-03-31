Analysts Set Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) PT at $119.64

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.64.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $113.67 on Friday. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

